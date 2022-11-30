By Mike Shaffer
What feels even greater than scoring a goal?
For Pymatuning Valley junior Leah DeMoss, it’s seeing one of her teammates net one.
“It’s always a thrill,” she said. “When I score, yeah that’s something good. When the whole team is involved though, that’s what makes it really fun.”
DeMoss, who was the Ashtabula County Girls Soccer Player of the Year as agreed upon by the county coaches for a second straight season, led her team in scoring. She tallied 37 goals to go with 6 assists.
DeMoss also spent considerable time playing in a defensive position.
What made her even more valuable than any stats could show was the passion DeMoss had for everyone on her team to have success.
“She’s a great teammate,” Lakers coach Jerry King said. “She is always just as happy and excited when her teammates score as she is for herself. She is always the first one to go and congratulate them.”
The success DeMoss, a first team all-district player, has had for herself and her team cannot be ignored. At the same time, though, what she takes the most satisfaction in is the success that her team has had.
PV went 13-2-2 this season.
“I’m really happy for our program,” DeMoss said. “I remember how rough it was in the beginning when soccer wasn’t really a big thing at PV.”
DeMoss and the rise of girls soccer at PV pretty much arrived simultaneously.
Since her freshman season, the Lakers have gone 39-6-5.
Though a postseason victory and a conference title have eluded them, girls soccer is definitely on the map now in Andover. For DeMoss, though, the success has not changed her or any of her teammates.
“Everyone on the team is so down to earth,” she said. “Everyone trusts each other and everyone has gotten so much better over the past few years and this year we were a lot better than anyone thought we would be. It’s great that we’re finally getting acknowledged.”
DeMoss’ skills on the pitch, however, is what is getting the most attention, particularly from opposing defenses.
The 37 goals this season is 12 more than she had a year ago. What’s more impressive, though, is DeMoss accomplished this while being constantly marked and double-teamed.
“I worked a lot on my composure,” DeMoss said. “I get marked so much. I learned to rely more on my team, not just myself ... understand that I have other options.”
Understanding how to utilize others on the field is something DeMoss learned could make her an even more effective player.
Being marked constantly can be frustrating, but at the same time, she saw her teammates freed up to make things happen.
“You might not be able to get a goal every game, but you can always be a decoy,” DeMoss said. One of our wingers can take the ball. It’s good to know that you might get marked by someone, but someone will still be there for you. I’m not the only one on the field, we have a lot of talented players that can do just what I’m doing.”
King agreed that DeMoss’ understanding of how to handle extra attention from the opposition was a big step in her development as a player.
“Other teams know who she is and she is going to get the majority of the defense’s attention,” the coach said. “So, for her, learning when to take the shots when they’re available and to pass to her teammates when they’re not is a big part of what made her so successful this season.”
Scoring is a big part of the Lakers success, but so is their defense, which DeMoss also is a big part of the plan.
PV had the offensive punch to establish leads, but also the ability to make them stand up. King said he would often move DeMoss to a defensive position when they had the lead.
The Lakers gave up just 17 goals this season with a first-year goalie.
DeMoss could have easily posted more offensive stats, but she greatly enjoyed settling back on defense at times.
“She’s not going to go run up the score on teams,” King said. “She gets moved back on defense and she likes playing defense. That’s a spot she does really well at. She can kick really hard and she can use both feet effectively. If we can get a lead, she also does a really good job of controlling the ball to keep the pressure off the defense.”
But, whether she’s playing on offense or defense, on the attack or enjoying someone else making a play, what drives DeMoss is her love for the game, as well as for her team.
“You always have a team with you,” she said. “If you’re feeling down in a game, if there’s something going wrong ... maybe something before the game, you’re still with your team and your team needs you and it’s up to you to be happy in that moment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.