It was an all-around good night for the Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team on Friday night.
The Lakers rolled past Bristol 68-48 for a Northeastern Athletic Conference win on Friday night.
PV improved to 17-2, 12-1 in the NAC and won the conference championship.
They are two games up on Badger with one to play.
The Lakers are scheduled to host Badger on Monday night.
PV won the first meeting 54-43 at Badger in January.
The Lakers captured their first NAC title since 2019.
“I’m really proud of the seniors,” PV coach Ryan Shontz said. “They’ve worked so hard to get to this point. The NAC title is the first check box on our list for the season.
“Next up is a sectional title vs. LaBrae [on Feb. 24]. I’m really proud of my staff and my boys. Hard work is paying off.”
In addition, Tyler Britton led PV with 19 points.
The senior surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
“I want to thank my coaches and teammates and family for always supporting me,” Britton said. “I’m just super happy and proud of the way our team is playing.”
The Lakers jumped out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead against Bristol and didn’t look back.
Three other players reached double digits for PV, including Zane Neczeporenko with 12 points and Jon Moschell and Brady Tisch at 10 each.
Moschell converted two, 3-point baskets.
After playing Badger, PV closes the regular season at Champion on Tuesday and at Geneva next Friday.
