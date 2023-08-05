ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Karen Ganelli was never an athlete while attending Pymatuning Valley High School.
But she is now hoping to help mold a few football players for the future.
Ganelli spent a lot of time in the music and theater departments and didn’t become to involved in sports until her mid-20s.
A love of her father, however, nurtured a love of the Cleveland Browns that now helps her in her role as coach.
Mark Gray, also a coach in the Pymatuning Valley youth football program, said Ganelli came to every football practice and seemed to know a lot about the sport.
Ganelli said she learned about football through her father, Ed Ganelli, who died seven years ago.
“Give my dad credit for all of it ... I could care less [at the time] about football,” she said of her early days of watching the Cleveland Browns with her father. “I just wanted to spend time with my dad.”
After hearing of Joe Thomas’s decision to go fishing in his native Wisconsin instead of attending NFL draft activities in 2007, she was hooked.
Thomas entered the National Football League Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Ganelli is assisting young football players.
She spent time listening to Thomas break down film.
“I like the grind. I am a line coach,” Ganelli said.
Ganelli said she decided to become more active when she had kids.
“I have to catch up,” she said. She said she started doing jiu-jitsu.
“I love that is something I can do with my kid,” Ganelli said of coaching her son, Remington Wilson, 8.
Ganelli said she hopes to watch this group grow until they reach high school.
“It feels like that will be really surreal,” she said.
Tim Campbell, president of the league, said it’s been helpful having Ganelli on board. He said it is great to have a female on the sideline to assist the kids.
Campbell said she also keeps track of the plays for each athlete to make sure the athletes get their plays.
The league has grown with 24 boys on the freshman team and 22 on the junior varsity squad, Campbell said.
He said they don’t have a varsity squad this year because not enough athletes signed up.
Ganelli also assists the high school wrestling program as more girls become involved in the sport.
