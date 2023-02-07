ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — More than 200 people attended a candle light vigil on Monday evening after the home girls basketball game between the Lakers and Edgewood.
The vigil was held to remember Ali Fazal, a PVHS junior who died last week. PVHS Principal Dan Jackson handed out hundreds of candles and participants tried to keep them lit as a brisk breeze made that a difficult task.
Jackson said students and staff have been grieving in their own ways, but indicated many thought a candle light vigil to remember Fazal would be a good idea.
“He was a wonderful kid and we are going to miss him,” Jackson said. He urged the students, staff and parents to support one another in this difficult time.
Jackson said students have spent a lot of time supporting each other during the last several days. He also urged students to realize that there is always hope, and suggested they reach out to community members if struggling through a difficult time.
Jackson said the event was not only for Fazal, but every student or adult who has lost someone and has struggled with grief in their own lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.