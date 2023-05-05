ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley eked out a 2-1 win over visiting Chalker on Thursday afternoon at PV High School.
The Lakers (15-4, overall, 10-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference) clinch at least a tie for the Stars Division championship.
PV head coach Andy Gray said he was happy to get back on the field after not playing in more than a week due to bad weather.
The Lakers lead Mathews by two games with two to go.
PV is going to be busy the next several days.
They play Warren Harding today, a doubleheader against Mathews and Grand Valley at home on Saturday and an away contest vs. NAC foe Badger on Monday.
Gray said his team needs the games to prepare for Tuesday’s home Division III sectional tournament game against Liberty. The Lakers are a No. 9 seed, while Liberty checks in at No. 19.
“We need to get a couple more games in,” he said.
Gray said he will have a better idea on Monday how his team responds to the four games entering the postseason,
PV went to regionals in 2008 and last won a conference title in 2009.
A win over Liberty would put the Lakers in a sectional final, which is to be played on May 11 against No. 12 Garfield at PV.
“We have solid pitching, solid defense,” Gray said.
On Thursday, Chalker jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.’
PV tied it in the home half of the first when Mariah Sharpe knocked in Rieane Zajac.
In the fifth inning, Baleigh Alderman hit a drive into the gap in centerfield to score Zajac with what turned out to be the winning run.
Alderman and Brooke Gray led the PV hitting attack with two each. Both hit doubles.
After the first inning, Alderman didn’t allow a run.
She pitched all seven innings, giving up three hits with two walks and 15 strikeouts.
