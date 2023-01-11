KINSMAN — In front of a packed Badger High School gymnasium on Tuesday night, the Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team worked the ball around the court with 12 seconds to go.
Junior Zane Neczeporenko let go a 3-pointer that went through the net to give the Lakers a 54-53 lead.
The game wasn’t over, however, as Badger’s Bradley Hamilton missed a foul shot with 4.7 seconds and a rebound slipped away from the Lakers.
A Badger player put up a last shot that did not find the basket.
PV had topped previously undefeated Badger 54-53 in a Northeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball contest.
Lakers coach Ryan Shontz was elated with his team’s effort after losing a game to Jefferson 73-62 on Saturday.
He said the hard working, hard rebounding team that showed up Tuesday evening is who PV
really is.
“I am so proud of them,” Shontz said.
Tyler Britton led PV (8-2) with 22 points, and Neczeporenko played tight defense on Badger ball handler Blake Hamilton.
“Tyler is our everything,” Shontz said. “He does all the dirty work and feeds the ball [to teammates]. He is so selfless.”
Shontz said Neczeporenko’s play on Tuesday evening is why his team voted him a captain. He scored eight points in the contest.
Brady Tisch also tallied eight points for PV.
Badger entered the game at 10-0.
“That program is headed in the right direction,” Shontz said of the Lakers’ rival who are now 10-1 and tied with PV for first place in the NAC at 4-1. “They got five kids that can play.”
After PV went to halftime with a one point deficit at 29-28 the Lakers went cold in the third quarter scoring only four points as Badger took a 15-point lead to the fourth quarter.
The tables turned in the fourth quarter, however, as the Lakers cut the lead basket by basket. With 3:22 to go in the game, Britton hit a jumper to bring the Lakers within six points.
Britton continued to score down the stretch and drew the team to within four points at 51-47 with 2:51 to go.
The Lakers cut the lead to two points with 1:37 to go when Britton hit still another basket.
PV’s Blake Krznaric scored with 1:05 to make the score 53-51 and set the stage for the drama to follow.
Badger coach Josh Upshire said he let his team get out of rhythm and stop being aggressive on offense.
“We have five kids that can get to the rim and finish,” he said. “We like to get the game going up and down a little bit.”
Upshire said he was concerned about the Lakers size and ability to rebound.
“When you are up 14 at home, you have to win the game,” he said.
Duncan Moy lead Badger with 18 points and Preston Geracitano added 15
The Lakers are scheduled to play at Saint John on Friday night.
