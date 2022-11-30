Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.