ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley girls track team is off to a strong start with a young group of girls, said head coach Annie Siembor.
The four coaches, which includes Siembor and her assistant, Andrea Wonderling, and boys coaches Ryan Shontz, and his assistant, Richard Walters are working together with all the athletes, according to Siembor.
“We are performing well. We were winning this meet till the 200 meters,” Siembor said of the event that occurs late in the meet on Saturday during the Laker Invitational.
PV finished third
in a 15-team field at
its home track during the first day of warm weather for area competitors.
“Our field events are really solid,” Siembor said of her throwers, jumpers and pole vaulters.
Freshman Jolene Sharpe won the long jump competition at 15-3.2. Finishing second on Saturday for the Lakers were senior Ellie Struna in the shot put at 34-4.25 and sophomore Rowen Jenkins in the pole vault at 5-6.
Siembor said the girls have been performing well in the events they are placed.
“It was a fun day,” she said.
The parents helping as volunteer coaches have been helpful over the years and this year is no different, according to Siembor.
She said Bob Jones has been helping the field event athletes this year.
“We are just looking to improve on our times and distances,” Siembor said.
She added it is great
to have the boys and girls going to the same site for regional competition — this year at Springfield — after several years where each squad went different places.
“We had four days of regionals,” Siembor said of the challenging situation in the past.
Siembor said the girls team is winning a lot of their dual meets and well ahead of schedule.
“It is a pleasant surprise,” she said.
