CONNEAUT — What a difference three weeks makes for the Pymatuning Valley girls soccer team.
On Aug. 29, the Lakers tied Conneaut 2-2,
But fast forward to Thursday and PV put together a much stronger effort beating the Spartans 4-0 in Conneaut.
Lakers head coach Jerry King said his team put together a really good all around performance.
“I thought we played a better game,” he said. “Last time we were up 2-0 in the first half and we let up,” he said.
King said the second game included a much better overall defense and lots of assistance from numerous players.
Leah DeMoss continued her scoring onslaught, adding two more goals for a total of 26 on the season.
Zoey Painter also scored two goals, while Alaina Neczeporenko added two assists.
King said after the Lakers got the early lead they asked DeMoss to come back to mid-field and play some defense.
He added other mid-field players also helped create scoring opportunities for others.
Conneaut coach Rebecca Thomas said it was a rough day.
“It wasn’t our night,” she said.
Thomas said the team is, however, having a much better season than last year with a 4-4-3 record. She said several players were hurt last year and couldn’t even compete but they are back on the field.
Thomas said there are is also a strong contingent of freshmen that area adding to the overall team performance.
The coach she is excited about going into the Chagrin Valley Conference next year.
“We play a lot of those teams already and it is competitive,” she said.
Soccer fans packed the seating area and many watched the game from vehicles on the eastern end of the field. The Lakers have eight more games to play in the season before the sectionals
