ANDOVER TOWNSHIP —The Pymatuning Valley softball team just completed four regular-season games in four days.
The postseason arrived on Tuesday, and Lakers defeated Liberty 10-0 in five innings during a Division III sectional first-round contest at PV High School.
PV (18-5), as the ninth seed in its sectional-district, is scheduled to host No. 12 Garfield with a trip to the district tournament at stake on Thursday.
“We played well this whole stretch we had one bad game against Mathews,” Lakers coach coach Andy Gray said. “I’m proud of these girls.”
Saige Payne had two hits and two RBIs for PV in Tuesday’s win. She also pitched five innings, and allowed one hit with one walk and eight strikeouts.
“Saige Payne had a great game,” Gray said. “That change-up kept them off guard.”
Gray has the ability to his two pitchers — Payne and Baleigh Alderman.
“We have two solid pitchers,” he said. “They have earned the right [to pitch].”
The Lakers had 11 hits to go with their 10 runs.
Rieane Zajac, Mariah Sharpe and Brooke Gray also had two hits each.
“We hit the ball well,” Gray said.
Nataleigh Haines scored three runs for the Lakers, while Gray and Ruby Beck added two apiece. Kylie Luke posted three RBIs.
PV got off to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, then added one in the fourth and broke the game open with six in the fifth to finish off the visitors.
Gray said there are still some things to clean up before the next game, including leaving the bases loaded with three straight strikeouts.
“We can’t do that in the next game,” he said. “We just got to come to play. If we play our game we can win.”
The Lakers improved their record to 18-5 and are 11-1 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference. PV is one game up on Mathews with one left against Saint John. PV Athletic Director Mel Nowakowski said the Lakers will have to wait until May 17 to play that game because of scheduling challenges.
