ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team shook off a shaky start to earn a 56-45 victory over LaBrae during a Division III sectional final on Friday evening.
LaBrae jumped out to a 10-3 lead with 3:05 to go in the first quarter until the Lakers turned up the defensive intensity. PV (20-3) went on a 12-0 run to take a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“It was an ugly win but at this time of year we will take it,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said.
PV earned a trip to Niles for a Division III district semifinal game against Beachwood, an 83-56 winner over Garfield, at 7 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s an exciting time for our community,” Shontz said. “Our boys are playing great basketball at the most important time of the season.
“We have a very small window to prepare for Beachwood, but my boys are veterans. There’s nothing they haven’t seen before. We’re really excited for the opportunity to represent Ashtabula County.”
As the lead disintegrated against LaBrae, the Lakers upped their defensive intensity and PV took control of the game. But the Vikings remained in striking distance for most of the game.
“Once the boys settled down we were OK,” Shontz said.
Senior Tyler Britton scored 22 points to lead the Lakers, who were motivated to avoid what happened in the 2021-22 season.
“It [Friday’s game] was very important because last year we got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and I didn’t want to tell my children [in the future] that my team got eliminated from the playoffs two years in a row,” Shontz said.
PV lost to South Range 59-52 in last season’s postseason tournament.
Britton said he felt the team was more aggressive going to the basket than other games. Sharing the ball is a key component to the Lakers game plan as well.
“The ball movement was really good,” Britton said.
Blake Krznaric scored 20 points for the Lakers, meaning he and Britton had 42 of the team’s 56 points.
LaBrae coach Chad Kiser said the team got off to a good start due to strong execution, but it did not last long. He said the Lakers mix of tall and athletic players made for some major challenges for the Vikings.
PV’s combination of strength and size made it a challenge for the visiting LaBrae squad to stay in front.
Kiser said the Vikings had to choose between a larger team that could defend the Lakers or a smaller squad that could sustain a better offense.
“We had to make a choice,” he said.
PV built a 50-42 lead with about 3:50 left in the game then added two buckets to increase the lead to 12 points. The Lakers were able to control the base a little more and run some time off the clock.
Kiser credited the Lakers team defense for keeping the Vikings off guard.
“They executed a good defensive plan as a team,” he said.
