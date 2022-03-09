MADISON — Smiles were abundant among the several hundred people who filled the Madison High School gymnasium late in the morning during a recent day in February.
While there was a high energy that filled the gymnasium, a few emotional tears were shed as well, as the Madison school community gathered to celebrate the students with special needs with a basketball game designed to foster a unified and inclusive spirit within the school.
The annual event, known as Project Unify, began in 2014 when then junior, Haley [Azbill] Kunsman brought forth the idea of hosting a basketball game where students with special needs mix in with senior members of the varsity boys and girls basketball team to play against the faculty in front of the entire school.
A largely scaled down version of Project Unify took place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year — the eighth since its inception — was back in full force.
“Project Unify couldn’t be more relevant this year because we are coming back together,” Madison schools superintendent Angela Smith said. “I’ve known some of these students since elementary school. It’s pretty emotional to see them out there. We do many things in this profession, some in which we have to do. This is something everybody wants to do.”
Yellow event shirts were worn by the student team as well as by many students in the stands. Madison baseball coach Brian Titman, along with assistant football coach Tim Mainello, were the announcing. Athletic Director John Dragas and former boys basketball coach Pat Moran officiated. The choir sang the national anthem.
And the cheerleaders and student body made a tunnel where the students ran through, as Titman announced all the participants as the crowd cheered.
“I can’t put it into words,” said Kim Keener, who’s son Jacob was one of two seniors who participated and was given a ‘senior night’ recognition before the game. “It’s amazing to see the student body support these kids. It is something they look forward to every year. It’s really special for him. The more activities he can do, the more it makes him feel a part of the school.”
This year’s event was coordinated by senior Becca Martin and assisted by junior Libby Worthy, who will take the lead next school year.
Kunsman (Azbill) and 2019 coordinator Maddie Shires selected Martin to run this year’s event and have both stayed active in mentoring the coordinators.
“I was actually ecstatic that they wanted me,” Martin said. “I’ve loved this assembly since I was a freshman. It is my favorite school event every year.”
Being an athlete herself, Martin has been involved in preparing for big events, qualifying for the state track meet in the shot put last spring.
Having signed a letter of intent to Slippery Rock recently and putting in hard work as she aims for an even higher finish this spring, the chance
to coordinate Project Unify was well worth it.
“I’ve grown tremendously,” said Martin, who started forging relationships with the special needs students early in the year by
collecting the recycling at the school every Friday. “I have worked with students with
special needs for a while now, but this group of kids is so amazing.
“I keep saying that, and I’m sure people are sick of me saying that, but they are such a great group of kids. Being able to spend so much time with them and get to know them personally has been an absolute blessing.”
Senior point guard Dimitri Dragas was one of the varsity basketball players who joined to help the students take on the teachers.
The event was special for Dragas.
“Every year it brings everyone together, and it helps keep everyone of the mind that we are all one school,” he said.
On the court, Martin and Worthy both coached the student team to a 27-26 win, extending Project Unify’s undefeated streak in the series.
The two exchanged smiles and high fives every time a basket was scored, but the final score wasn’t the real outcome.
“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Worthy said. “I try to get involved in as many things as I can…sports, clubs, show choir, musicals….but this is the best thing I’ve ever been involved in because you meet these kids and realize they are smarter, kinder, funnier than half the kids in this school. They are so respectful.
“I just love them so much.”
