HARPERSFIELD TOWSHIP — A message off holistic health was at the center of a panel discussion of six National Football League Hall of Famers on Sunday morning at SPIRE Academy.
The partnership between SPIRE Academy and Hall of famers Ray Lewis, Terrell Davis, Warren Sapp, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed and Emmitt Smith led to the second panel discussion in the second year.
SPIRE Academy Managing Partner Jonathan Ehrenfeld gave overview of the academy’s ups and downs during the four years he has been involved.
Ehrenfeld said he has been impressed with area people who work hard to care about each other.
“It is not as common as you might think,” he said.
Ehrenfeld also detailed the growth of the academy and the hopes of having 150 athletes on campus during the 2023-24 school year.
SPIRE also celebrated the opening of ReCharge Studio in the swimming building on the southern side of the campus.
Ehrenfeld said the new high-tech facility is opening with the intent of helping athletes quicken recovery, find weak areas of the body and rebuild them using the technology that didn’t exist five to 10 years ago.
SPIRE Academy Director of Performance Bobby Kaleal discussed his vision for the academy being at the forefront of high-level research and analysis for student athletes.
The retired NFL legends also shared messages of inspiration from their careers and how they adjusted
after their football careers ended.
They shared their stories on how to let your choices change your present health situation for the better. The panel discussed the importance of regular exercise, sleep and the reduction of stress.
“There is a post-career adjustment,” Smith said. He said he began to eat better in 1995 after hearing about the importance of hydration and fueling the body with the right food.
Smith said he began drinking 120 ounces of water a day while still playing and also uses fasting as a way to improve health.
Smith added he also adjusted his workouts for his new lifestyle to maintain heart health, but without lifting heavy weights at 5:30 a.m.
Another change for Smith is portions. He said he still likes certain foods, but will only eat about half of what he used to.
Reed also talked about the importance of making sure the body is properly fueled and reflected on his visit to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend in Canton.
“What a week we just had in Canton. It’s like we never left,” he said. “LIfe takes its toll. ... If you don’t do the right things [health wise], you are one step behind.”
Mental health was discussed as well as physical health.
“Thirty years ago we wouldn’t have had these kinds of talks,” Reed said. “It was show up and go.”
Sapp discussed the importance of sleep. He said he often takes a two-hour nap in the afternoon.
Sapp added he also moderated his lifestyle from when he was an NFL player and would occasionally stay out late at night several times a week.
