JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School girls track team has a new coach who ran in high school and four years at the collegiate level.
Andrew Preston has a long background in the sport as he ran for Bradford High School in Pennsylvania. specializing in the hurdle events and on relays.
He said he was part of a 4x400 relay that placed at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state track meet.
“I have a lot of energy to give,” Preston said of his work with the Jefferson junior high program during the last several years.
Preston said he enjoyed trying to create a base for the young athletes before they went off to high school.
He said he was comfortable working with the junior high and thought he would stay at that level.
But when he was asked to take the high school head coaching position, Preston decided to give it a try.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said of his work with the high school athletes. “I went to Malone University and ran four years of track.”
An insurance broker as his day job, he said he wasn’t involved in track after college for many years, but in 2019 earned his track official certification.
After attending meets he realized there was something missing.
“I missed it a lot,” Preston said.
He said he started working with the Ashtabula County Youth Track program until COVID 19 hit. Preston then took the Jefferson Junior High School job.
Preston said his assistant coach, Caleb Ward, has been great in helping get the kids motivated.
He said the staff also hopes to have a four-day track clinic this summer.
Preston said they hope to continue to create a program that will stand on its own not just be a “secondary sport”.
“We want to be partners with the other sports, but also have a program stand on its own,” he said.
Preston said he has 17 girls on the team and only two seniors.
“This will be a rebuilding year ... I am excited about the next group of girls to come through,” he said.
He said there are 13 underclassmen on the team. Preston said there are a lot of freshmen on the team.
During the weather-shortened Red Raider Relays in Painesville on Saturday, sophomore Riley Franklin finished second in the long jump at 14-00, while freshman Abby Feick took fifth in the shot put at 28-11.00 and seventh in the discus with a best of 67-6.
The smaller team allows for a little more detailed coaching.
“We are a little bit more able to focus on details of the speciality events,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.