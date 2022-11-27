COLUMBUS — Ryan Day is 45-5 in his time as football coach at The Ohio State University.
He’s guided the Buckeyes to Big Ten titles, bowl game wins and a College Football Playoff victory.
The problem for Day is two of the losses have been to the Michigan Wolverines, and that’s not good.
A year after falling to the Wolverines 42-27 in the snow at Ann Arbor, the teams played in sunny, ideal conditions at Ohio Stadium on Saturday with everything on the line. Michigan dominated in the second half for a 45-23 win.
The losses aren’t good, but the margins and Michigan’s domination is significant.
OSU entered the game at 11-0 and ranked second in the CFP rankings, just ahead of the Wolverines who was also 11-0.
But Michigan, after some early struggles, got going, especially in the second half, to silence the raucous OSU crowd.
Day’s two-straight losses aren’t at John Cooper (2-10-1) level yet, but one has to consider the success Day’s predecessors enjoyed against Michigan.
Jim Tressel lost just once to Michigan (in 2003) from 2001-10.
Interim coach Luke Fickel lost the 2011 contest, but that was a tough season in general.
Saint John graduate Urban Meyer took over as head coach starting in the 2012 season and went 7-0 against the Wolverines.
Saturday’s game was reminiscent of the classic 2006 contest, which placed No. 1 OSU against No. 2 Michigan (the Buckeyes eventually won 42-39), Saturday’s game featured second-ranked OSU against the third-ranked Wolverines with everything at stake for both teams.
There was the chance to represent the East Division in the Big Ten Championship Game and an opportunity to keep a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals alive.
Yes, the first 11 games are important because any stumble could prevent the magnitude of The Game, but this is the one players have spent 12 months working toward … hours of lifting, running, blocking, watching film, using analytical data and whatever else is available to get prepared.
OSU had a chance to see how its physicalness had come along.
They had the chance to see how much quarterback C.J. Stroud improved. They had the chance to see how the new-look defense would fare against a very good Michigan offense.
In the end, Stroud was erratic.
He went 31 of 48 for 349 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The TDs were both in the first half, while the picks were in the second half.
Stroud also missed running chances along the way.
OSU scored on its opening possession. The return of back Miyan Williams helped establish a running game early.
The lone bright spots were wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (seven catches, 120 yards and one TD) and Emeka Egbuka (nine catches, 125 yards and one TD).
The defense bottled up Michigan running back Blake Corum, holding him to just six yards.
But J.J. McCarthy ran wild, especially in the second half. He scored a rushing TD and threw for three more.
Defensively, an old habit reared its ugly head — giving up the big play.
Five of Michigan’s TDs were from 45 yards or more. Running back Donovan Edwards took two to the house from 75 and 85 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes were also hit with nine penalties.
OSU’s dream for a spot in the CFP semifinals is likely over. They dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press rankings.
Conference championship games could help the Buckeyes get back into the top four, but a more likely scenario is something like the Rose Bowl.
The Fire Ryan Day chants started after Saturday’s game.
I don’t see Meyer returning to the OSU sidelines.
Fickell is finalizing an agreement to become Wisconsin’s head coach.
The Buckeyes could try and coax former player and current Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel back to the Buckeyes.
I don’t see Day getting fired. If he leaves, it will probably be for a NFL position.
The seat, however, is getting warmer for him.
Next season, specifically the game in Ann Arbor, will go a long way in determining Day’s future in Columbus.
