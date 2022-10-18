Staff Report
High school football teams have one last chance for a playoff spot in the 2022 season.
The regular season ends this weekend, and the final Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings will be released on Sunday afternoon.
The top-16 teams from each region will play a Week 11 game the weekend of Oct. 29-30.
Six Ashtabula County teams are in contention for a playoff spot or almost assuredly have wrapped one up as the latest computer ratings were released on Tuesday.
Jefferson is ranked sixth in Division IV, Region 13 after a big 27-13 win over Poland last weekend.
The Falcons (6-3), who have unofficially clinched a playoff spot with an average-point total of 14.6278, according to www.joeeitel.com, go to Lakeview in Week 10.
“We want to finish Week 10 strong, and play four solid quarters,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “Lakeview is much improved, and have a lot to play for.”
Lakeview is currently ranked 19th in DV, Region 17.
Hanna said defeating the Bulldogs was a huge step for the program.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage,” he said. “We just keep finding a way to win. We keep throwing punches until some of the giants start to fall.”
Edgewood (5-4), which has lost three of its four games last, is ranked 15th in DIV, Region 13 at 9.0111 average points.
“We are not focused on the postseason,” Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We will think about the postseason when that time arrives. Until then, it’s laser focus on competing at a high level and being the best version of ourselves on Friday night.”
The Warriors play at Lakeside in a huge contest on Friday night.
“Lakeside is a well-coached team and they have done a great job of playing hard and competing all season,” Cooper said. “We know we’re going to get their best effort Friday.”
Other county teams in the top-16 of their region include: Lakeside, 15th, DII, Region 5; Geneva, 10th, DIII, Region 9; Conneaut, seventh, DV, Region 17 and Pymatuning Valley, DVI, Region 21.
The Dragons (6-3), with an average-point total of 9.6111, are looking to win their fourth game in the last five.
The Eagles (6-3) host Chagrin Falls, which is rated 17th in DV, Region 17 with an average total of 4.9667, on Friday night.
“We feel very fortunate to be playing a meaningful game in Week 10,” Eagles coach Don Shymske said. “We’re treating this week like the playoffs starting one week early.”
Geneva, with an average-point total of 14.2333, had won three straight prior to a 32-7 loss to Perry on Oct. 13.
“We know if we win we’re in and Chagrin Falls is playing for a playoff spot as well,” Shymske said. “We know we’ll have a tall task ahead of us Friday.”
The Spartans (7-2) have lost both games by a combination of three points this season. Conneaut, with an average-point total of 12.3084, closes its independent season at home vs. Harbor Creek (Pa.) (2-6).
“The players are excited to be back home after three away games,” Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. “It’s always a great atmosphere, and our kids love it.”
Conneaut has a chance to play a home playoff game with a win.
“The players are not practicing like it’s the end of the season and we love that,” Dobran said. “They are still bringing energy and effort to practice everyday.”
The Lakers (3-6), who are on a two-game losing streak, go to Mathews (8-1) with the Northeastern Athletic Conference title at stake. Both teams are unbeaten in the conference.
“Playing for a conference title in Week 10 is exciting for the players,” PV coach Neal Croston said. ‘Having a chance to be in the playoffs is just more motiviation for the players.”
PV has an average-point total of 4.534, while Mathews sits eighth in DVII, Region 25 at 10.269.
