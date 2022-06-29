What started out as neighborhood pickup games with captains drafting their teams just before the game started has emerged into a staple for Ashtabula each summer.
The West Side Shootout will once again occupy the playground courts on West 47th street this weekend, bringing hoopsters from past and present to Ashtabula for a chance to show off their crossover moves, jump shots, dunking ability and maybe even a bit of the trash talk.
According to tournament organizer Mike Osborne, though, what the Shootout is best known for is bringing the community together.
“We’ve had many people let us know that what we’re doing is good for the city of Ashtabula and good for the players because they come back and have some camaraderie with their friends and meet new friends,” he said.
Osborne does not even know how long the tournament has been going on, but he has been involved with it for more than 50 years, going back to his playing days in the 1970s to the times he officiated games to his role as organizer now.
He’s watched the event grow from its humble beginnings to what it is today.
“Over the years, it just started growing and it kind of grew every year,” Osborne said.
“When it first started off, we had a very unique drafting system,” he said in reminiscing fashion. “We would line the tallest guys up on the wall and have captains pick guys for their team. The tallest guys always went first”
Today, the tournament may still be played on a playground court and score is kept by the paper fold over scoreboard most commonly seen used in leagues for elementary school kids, but the competition is serious business.
The shootout is often a who’s who of some of the great athletic talent that occupies high school hardwood in the winter time from the past and present, along with a variety of players from out of town that come in to participate.
Edgewood football coach Olajuwon Cooper said he played twice in the Shootout, winning one and finishing second another time.
“That was all I needed for my resume,” he joked.
Other former greats such as Emilio Parks, Cody Blizzard, Ryan Ball, Curtis Turner and countless others have participated in the tournament.
Former Edgewood great Eli Kalil said he has not ever played in the Shootout, but loves what it means to the community.
“I’ve been attending a shootout as a spectator since I was in middle school,” he said. “It’s a good day for the community to get out and be basketball fans and be a part of a really diverse crowd.
“That’s my favorite part of it. You see people from all walks of life, every age group, every demographic there. The spectators are growing out on the sidelines, there’s a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs being exchanged and on the court, it’s a battle because everyone wants to come out a champion.”
Osborn added, “It’s just amazing. It started with just guys from the neighborhood. Now, we have players coming from all over; Chicago, Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, DC. They’re just coming from all over and it’s the guys that are carrying on the legacy of the tournament by bringing their friends back with them to play and it’s just continued to grow and the competition level has grown also. It’s very competitive now.”
The tournament will run today through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The junior high-aged teams take the court today, followed by the high school and girls teams on Friday, and the men on Saturday.
There will also be a 3-point shooting contest and a slam dunk contest on Friday. The high school boys and girls (16 and over) championship games are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s a great event for the community,” said Edgewood graduate Marcus Ernst. “I look forward to playing with and against some of the best basketball talent in Ashtabula.
“I’m hoping that Ceon Howell and Cody Blizzard will carry me to a third championship in a row.”
Howell, a Lakeside graduate, is looking forward to the Shootout.
“It’s always fun because everyone comes out to celebrate and it brings out competition from all over and when you win it, you get bragging rights,” he said. “It’s always fun to compete and put on a show for a big crowd.”
Brandon Ford, Kieran Jones and Tye Rood are also slated to play on the team with Ernst and Howell.
