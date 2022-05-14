Children and coaches lined the back of the infield on Saturday morning as hundreds of people celebrated opening day at the Jefferson Area Girls Softball complex.
As Fred Burazer, Jefferson Area High School band director, played the national anthem on his saxophone, players and coaches in multi-colored shirts placed their hands over their hearts to usher in the new season.
"[Softball] helps not only provide good winners, but good losers,"said Rev. Kevin Phillips of First Baptist Church in Jefferson in a prayer during the ceremony.
Lissa Willis had the honor of throwing out the pitch after serving on the JAGS board of directors for 22 years and coaching for 24 years.
"From Easter until July 4th, we don't do anything but softball," she said after tossing the ball to a waiting catcher.
Sara Kincaid, a board member, said girls signing up to play is way up this year providing enough players to complete 23 teams, an increase of 6-8 teams from 2021.
"The girls are excited to be back out on the field playing with their friends," she said.
Little League is also moving into full gear with the rainy, cold weather clearing. The Mayor's Cup event was held on Saturday with 25 teams from all over District 1 participating said Jefferson Area Little League President Mike Riffle.
"Our numbers are up. We are up 310 kids," Riffle said.
There are 10 tee ball teams, eight coach-pitch teams, four minor teams, four major teams , 2 50-70 teams and two junior-senior teams.
Riffle said a junior high baseball experimental league was held this spring with teams from Jefferson, Ashtabula, Pymatuning Valley and Edgewood participating. He said the teams are club teams and not directly affiliated with the schools.
He said the plan is to expand next spring with seventh and eighth grade teams and interest from Conneaut and Geneva has been expressed.
Frank Cole, president of the Ashtabula Little League and District 1 Little League administrator, said numbers are up in Ashtabula as well with a lot of activity planned for Cederquist Park.
He said the challenger team is growing in numbers and six state Little League tournaments are scheduled to be held in Ashtabula including the senior boys and all of the girls divisions.
Each division of district one will also be invited to a tournament for regular season roster teams at the end of the season before all star play starts, Cole said. He said the tournament will be named in honor of Tony Tulino, a fixture in the Ashtabula and District 1 Little League administration for decades.
The opportunity for a park bench to be dedicated in honor of Tulino will be provided to each home park as fundraising allows, Cole said.
