PERRY — Sickness, injuries and a talented Perry team were too much for the Edgewood boys basketball team to overcome on Monday evening at Perry. The Pirates came out on top 82-66 after running out to a 29-18 first-half lead.
The Edgewood-Perry game was originally scheduled for last week, but the Warriors had to cancel because 11 players were sick.
“We didn’t practice for three days,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said.
He said he didn’t want to use excuses because Perry played very well, but the next step is to get injured players back on the court and sick players back to full strength.
Edgewood’s Ty Vencill is recovering from an ankle injury and Brady Andrejack is attempting to get a foot injury healed, Bowler said.
Bowler said Logan Kray and Zack Vencill were recovering from the flu that had gone through the team.
The injuries forced freshman Mason Thorr into varsity action where he played hard.
“I like what I see on the floor ... We just have to get healthy,” Bowler said.
Vencill led the Warriors with 23 points and Jacob Ernst added another 16.
The Pirates jumped out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead and extended that margin to 33-15 by halftime.
“You can’t spot Perry 20 points,” Bowler said.
Perry was led by Jake Cubbison with 26 points and Brayden Richards added 21. The Pirates depend on strong defense and a controlled fast break, coach Al Iacofano said.
“I thought the effort was pretty good ... I don’t think we played well for 32 minutes which is what we are shooting for,” he said.
Iacofano said he felt the defensive effort in the third quarter was lacking at times as the two teams traded baskets for much of the third stanza.
After scoring only 18 points in the first half, Edgewood tallied 20 in the third quarter, but still lost ground as the Pirates posted 31 to increase the lead to 60-38.
The Warriors notched 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Perry, at 3-1 with only a loss to state power Richmond Heights, is gearing up for more Chagrin Valley Conference action and is scheduled to play Harvey on Wednesday.
Bowler said he hopes to get some players back healthy by Wednesday when the Warriors are scheduled to host Lakeside.
