PERRY — The Edgewood Warriors went to Perry for a Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game on Friday night up with a 4-1 record and looking for another win.
But the Pirates had other plans and cruised to a 50-6 victory.
The opening drive started when Jayden Studio took off for 45 yards and stormed into the end zone for the Pirates.
The onslaught then continued through the first half Perry (5-1, 3-0) dominated from start to finish.
The hosts tallied 22 first-quarter points and 28 in the second quarter.
Edgewood did its best to try and answer, but was left stranded.
Quarterback Tony Hall went 12 for 22 for 65 yards of passing, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Jacob Ernst caught passes for 35 yards.
The Warriors scored their first touchdown when Zeke Lucas returned the kick off 70 yards.
Edgewood added a TD late in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard pass from Hall to Zach Carlton-Hull.
“We have an opportunity next week, to go into practice and fix some things,” Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We didn’t match Perry’s intensity [Friday evening] and we need to bounce back for next week and be better”.
Perry’s Walter Moses had big game throwing the ball. He went 11 of 18 throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaden Hacking caught three TD passes and Brayden Richards one.
Studio had 98 yards rushing with two scores, and Owen McKoon added 56 on the ground and two TDs.
The Warriors will look to bounce back with a game at Geneva next Friday.
