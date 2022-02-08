MADISON — Asked if there was anything he could have petitioned his team to do a little better against Perry Tuesday night, Madison boys basketball coach Nick Gustin could only shrug.
“Maybe put the ball in the basket a few more times,” he said with a smile that teetered between frustration and appreciation of how hard his team fought but came up short against the Pirates 70-63 in a non-conference basketball clash at Madison High School.
The Blue Streaks battled with Perry for three quarters, on the offensive play of John Peter and Dimitri Dragas, along with a lot of hustle and muscle from their supporting cast.
Perry led by five in the first period, but Madison fought back to tie the game at 38 at the half and were down 47-46 after three quarters.
Gustin said the game went pretty much to the script he envisioned.
“Records don’t matter in games like this,” he said. “It’s about two teams coming out and playing. You can prepare, you can scout, you can do whatever you need to do, but when it comes down to it, we know what they do, they know what we do, and it’s just a matter of putting that orange ball through the basket a few more times than your opponent, and they did if for seven points more than we did.”
The Pirates scored early in the fourth quarter on back-to-back three-pointers from Jake Cubbison to open a 58-51 advantage.
Perry coach Al Iacofano said the early momentum swing was just the boost his team needed.
“A game like that, that is going back and forth, the team that can get a couple of buckets and a couple of stops can mean a lot in a game like that,” the coach said.
Madison (8-9, 3-5 Western Reserve Conference) fought back to within 58-55 on a driving layup by John Peter Dragas, but a free throw by Brayden Richards and another basket by Cubbison pushed the Perry advantage back out to 61-55.
Landon Albert pulled down an offensive rebound and muscled a shot up and in with a foul to go with it. The free throw pulled the Blue Streaks back to within 61-58.
Once again, though, Perry got the answer they needed from Cubbison.
Dimitri Dragas countered back to get Madison to within 65-62 with 1:10 to go.
It was 67-63 with under a minute to play when the Blue Streaks came up with the turnover they needed. On the ensuing offensive look, though, John Peter Dragas was whistled for a charge as he drove the baseline looking to make it a one-possession game.
“It really came down to whoever got to 70 first was gonna win,” Gustin said. “We had a chance, we just couldn’t finish it.”
Madison lost for the fourth straight time and is navigating through a tough stretch on a schedule which has included games against Willoughby South, Chardon, Kenston and Lake Catholic. They’ll have another one tonight at Mayfield.
The results have not shown up in the win column, but Gustin said the team has grown from the adversity.
“We are getting better and we keep getting better,” the coach said. “It’s just a matter of us getting over that hump and winning those close games. We do that, maybe that will get us another win after that.”
John Peter Dragas led Madison with 27 points, while Dmitri Dragas added 17, while Seth Negin chipped in with six points. Albert and Will Eaton each had seven rebounds.
The Pirates (15-5, 12-2 Chagrin Valley Conference) were led by Richards with 27 and Cubbison added 21. They will be in action again next Tuesday at Kenston.
