The eight-team Bronko Invitational at Madison Country Club on Tuesday wasn't decided after 18 holes.
Perry and Edgewood went to a playoff. The Pirates earned the title with a par, while the Warriors left a par-putt just short.
In the playoff, the first hole was played as a two-group, three-man scramble with all six members of each of their team divided by 1, 3 and 5 golfers and 2, 4 and 6 golfers from each team facing off.
The first groups tied with pars before Perry picked up the win.
The Warriors and Pirates each shot 366.
Jefferson finished third with a 397, followed by Geneva at 399, Kirtland 417, Lakeside 432, Beachwood 438 and Saint John 477.
Mason Feather paced Edgewood with a 79. He was followed by Jimmy Johnston with an 84, Ethan Detrick 99 and Austin Fell 104.
"Really proud of the guys [today]," Warriors coach Jeff Barger said. "We improved by about 10 strokes over outing [Monday, at the CVC preseason tournament]. Looking forward to a great season with all my guys."
Connor Anderson led the Eagles with an 81.
Max Booth had a 100, followed by Logan Reinke with a 103, Richie Giffin 104, Cooper Kreig 111 and Noah Griffth 112 for Geneva.
"Connor played extremely well [today] in a three-man pairing against Edgewood's Mason Feather and Perry's Garrett Rupert," Geneva coach Jason Dalton said. "I'm so pleased with Connor having a breakthrough day early this season scoring third lowest.
"Talking with him while waiting for his teammates to finish, he was pleased with how he played and scrambled to keep his score low."
Josh Furnman notched an 85 to pace the Falcons.
Other Jefferson scores were from: Sam Brown with a 100, Giovanni Matticola at 103, Kyle Detweiler 108, Zach Jacobs 109 and Caleb Kemp 124.
For the Dragons, Zack Palmer recorded an 86. Jack Varckette posted a 97, Nate Crayton 121, Caden Waldron 138, Zander Hamilton 142 and Elijah Davis 160.
"I'm very pleased with the scores of our top two players," Lakeside coach Andy Kiphart said. "We are a young team with two juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
"Our young guys are getting varsity experience early in their careers that will hopefully pay off in the future."
Bryson Vennitti shot a 102 for the Heralds. A.J. Henslee checked in with a 103, followed by Seb Aughinbaugh at 123, Grace Biggins 149 and Stella Madrigal 179.
Beachwood's James O'Neill earned medalist honors with a 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.