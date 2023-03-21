ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Tyler Pew has been around the Edgewood track program for almost a decade. He is now taking the girls head coaching job for the Warriors.
Pew was a pole vault specialist who picked up a wide variety of events as a student athlete before his graduation in 2017.
Pew never strayed too far from the program as he became a volunteer coach soon after his graduation from high school
He made it to the state track meet as a pole vaulter in 2015, but also ran the 400-meter run and on the 4x400 relay.
“Basically where ever else coach needed me,” Pew said of coach Jim Sanchez. “I’m excited. I think it is a great opportunity.”
He said there are is a lot of work to do, but presently there are about 40 girls out for the program and 50 boys.
Pew said the first step is to provide a culture where the young athletes can learn to love the sport. He hopes the athletes will not only become better competitors, but more importantly better people.
One of the exciting parts of track and field are the many events that people can participate across a wide variety of body structures from the distance runner to the shot putter.
“I love there are so many different things to do,” Pew said.
Pew is taking over the head coaching position after Steve Hill decided not to continue as head girls track coach.
He will work with the returning staff that includes Sanchez, who is still the boys head coach, and Beth Simpson, who coaches the throwers for the boys and girls team.
Pew and Simpson recently helped senior Sarah Coxon to a fourth-place finish recently at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches indoor state track meet at SPIRE Academy.
Coxon set her personal best with a throw of 40-0.25, paving the way for the outdoor season.
Sanchez said he is excited that his former athletes is leading the girls program and the experience of coaching with Pew has revitalized his own coaching.
