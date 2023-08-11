MADISON — Madison senior Bryant Perkins has worn the No. 28 on the varsity football field for most of the previous three seasons he has stepped on the gridiron.
When fans watch the Blue Streaks play this season and see that same No. 28 jersey on the field, it will be worn by sophomore Chase White, who is projected to play the same running back and linebacker positions that Perkins has played and aspired to play since he opened the season on Friday nights as a 9th grader.
Not planning on playing college football, Perkins is determined for he and his teammates to finish on a winning note — something that Madison has done very little of in Perkins’ first three years with just three wins in that span.
So when Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan saw the team had a logjam of talented running backs at his disposal and a need for more production on the offensive line, he approached the 225-pound Perkins about moving in the trenches.
“He said, ‘’I’ll play wherever you need me to coach,” Gilligan said of his conversation with Perkins. “And, he’s done it the way you are supposed to do it, and in the manner of making our team better — maybe sacrificing his own personal preference for the betterment of our football team.”
In order to do it, Perkins had to give up his number and will now sport No. 55 as an offensive guard for the Blue Streaks.
He admitted having to switch his number made him “sad”, but it also meant giving up his dream of scoring touchdowns his final year on the gridiron.
“It was a struggle at first because it wasn’t my favorite because truthfully you want to score touchdowns as a kid,” Perkins said. “It is the fun part about football. But, I’ve grown to like it [offensive line] the more as I’ve been playing it
“I want what is best for the team. Me being selfish obviously isn’t in the best interest of the team. I would like to win. I’m a team guy first.”
Perkins played linebacker throughout his first three seasons and saw increased carries at running back each of the first couple years.
Madison endured many injuries last season, which prompted the coaches to move him to the line to finish Perkins’ junior season, something he hadn’t done since playing youth football.
“Sometime later in the year, our O-Line coach comes to me almost jokingly and says ‘You’re gonna have to play on the line’,” said Perkins, who even worked with a personal trainer in the offseason to prepare him to run the ball. “We were going through some injuries as some teams do. A few weeks later I got a call from coach Gilligan and he said, ‘You know why I’m calling.”
Perkins said he did know and accepted the move, but was hoping he would be able to return to his skill positions for his senior season..
Looking around, however, and seeing talented up and coming sophomore James Poe, along with White, senior Sonny Salajcik, and juniors Dominic Lawrence and Alex Davis more than capable of running the football, Perkins, who sports a 3.8 grade point average, came to the realization where he needed to be playing.
“I think those guys are great at running the ball,” he said, adding quarterback Carson Alley’s ability to run as well. “I think it is fair to say that me playing guard is what is best for the team. I will do it without hesitation.”
As Madison moves into the Chagrin Valley Conference this season, Perkins’ attitude is the type of unselfishness that Gilligan hopes will rub off on the Blue Streaks.
“You have a guy like Bryant Perkins, who is a four-year varsity starter, who at one time was a skill kid, gets asked to play offensive line, which isn’t the glory position, and he does it as gracefully as he did — that’s a phenomenal example,” Gilligan said.
It isn’t just his attitude, however, that allowed the move.
“He’s one of our better offensive lineman,” Gilligan said. “He is a great kid — a good basketball player, which isn’t common necessarily for an offensive lineman, and a 450-pound squatter. He is quick off the line, smart, and communicates well up front.”
Recognizing those
sacrifices, Gilligan named the 5-foot-9 Perkins one of the team’s captains.
The fourth-year head coach also made a deal with him.
“I told him if he wants to take a picture with No. 28, I don’t care,” Gilligan said. “But, make sure you got No. 55 in the bag. He will be No. 55 on the field, but No. 28 in the pictures.”
Perkins made a clarification.
“My individual one [picture], I did take with No. 28,” he said. “That number is special to me. But in the team photo ... I am 55.”
