Peerless Soccer Academy is a non-profit soccer training academy for players in Ashtabula County. Classes are available for children as young as 2 all the way to seniors in high school.
Trevor McBride started Peerless, which plays out of Conneaut, in 2013, although things didn’t take off until 2016. Now, there are close to 150 total participants in the program.
The academy wanted to bring a club atmosphere in the county that can compete with others. Players from every school in Ashtabula County, including several home schoolers, are on the team.
There’s also a few players who travel from Erie and Northeast, Pennsylvania, and one as far west as Bay Village, when she is in town.
“We try to take a club atmosphere and bring it down to Ashtabula County, and as much as we possibly can bring all the players and get them to become as good as they offer in Erie or Cleveland or someplace bigger,” McBride said.
While the focus is clearly to help improve the soccer skills, Peerless also has a goal to help the players become better people through soccer.
There’s encouragement to be the best they can be, not just on the soccer field but in everyday life.
“Just because we’re working on soccer skills to the point we’re doing it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be taking this and pulling it over into everything that you do,” McBride said.
Peerless also encouragse their the players to take part in interests outside of soccer.
McBride said that those are fantastic things and they should take those as far as they can.
McBride is thankful for the success that Peerless has had in the past few years and is excited for the future.
His hope is to continue the progress they have made.
“Honestly, so far, what we feel we’ve done has been a huge success, and it’s trying to motivate the kids into becoming better people, becoming better players at the same time and becoming better students or adults when they get older.” he said.
One of the most exciting aspects for Peerless was competing in the North American Sand Soccer tournament last weekend in Virginia Beach.
The girls on the team held fundraisers to defray the cost of the trip, and were able to raise enough money to fund the whole trip.
The team headed down with an expectation of just competing with some of the best soccer players in the United States.
“I kept telling the girls it’s going to be an amazing competition, that these are the best girls in the whole United States that go to these tournaments,” McBride said.
The team finished the tournament as U14 ASSC Undefeated Competitive Div. Champions. They won the championship game 7-1.
After only a few short years, Peerless is making some noise and has big plans for the future.
They are currently considering starting up classes to help all athletes with speed and agility.
They want to continue to grow and branch out into doing more sports than just soccer.
“That’s what we’d like to grow into as offering a little bit more sports through the Peerless brand,” McBride said.
