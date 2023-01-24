COLUMBUS — Karl Pearson will be inducted posthumously into the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in March.
Pearson, who died in August 2011, was a Star Beacon sportswriter for decades. He also served as the newspaper's sports editor in the 1980s and early 1990s.
A 1971 graduate of Madison High School and 1976 graduate of Cleveland State University with a bachelor of science degree in political science, Pearson worked with the papers that were a part of the old Regional Press system since August 1974.
He started as a part-time sports writer for the Geneva Free Press, a daily paper, and the Madison Press, a weekly paper, in 1974, using those funds to complete his education at CSU. He worked as a sportswriter for the Madison Press while still a high school student.
Upon graduation from CSU, Pearson took on a full-time news writing position with the Free Press and Madison Press, covering local government, schools, other general assignment duties and some sports.
He came to the Star Beacon sports staff in September 1978. He served as Star Beacon sports editor for several years, but had served as a sportswriter for a much longer tenure, covering a variety of high school, college and professional sports.
Pearson had just begun his 34th year as a full-time member of the Star Beacon staff when he died.
Pearson was a member of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Hall of Fame, Ashtabula County Football Hall of Fame, Ashtabula Bowling Hall of Fame and the Northeast District Media Hall of Fame for his writing.
Steve Junga from The Blade in Toledo and Bob Rossiter from The Repository in Canton will also be inducted in the March ceremony.
The event will take place during the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena on March 19.
They will join 70 sports writing greats previously enshrined in the OPSWA Hall of Fame.
The OPSWA inducted its first Hall of Fame class in 1983.
