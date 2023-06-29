Bella Patton grew up on different racetracks.
Her grandmother, Lisa Spencer, took her all over to different tracks from the time Patton was still a baby.
Patton, 12, will enter the seventh grade at Braden Junior High in the school year.
She races in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) in the Junior circuit.
Patton is currently the only drag racer in Ashtabula County. She has been racing since age 8 and has seen early success.
In the 2022 season, she placed in the top five in points in the NHRA.
Patton has become so successful that DragChamp.com ranked her ninth in their DragChamp Jr. Racer top-10 list.
Spencer is thankful that Patton has found her passion and is excelling at it.
“I am beyond proud of her,” Spencer said.
Patton was born into a family of racing as her Grandma is an avid racing fan and her great grandfather raced from the time he was just 15.
Patton has truly had a support system around her that has helped her reach such success. She thanks Lisa Spencer and her grandpa, Steve Spencer, along with her mother, Jamiee Patton-Snyder, for helping her reach this point.
Last year, Patton finished first in the Rainbow Babies Race, second at the 660 Junior Jam, and in the top eight in the Night Under Fire Shootout at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.
Patton received a letter from the Ohio Senate recognizing her success in the 2022 drag racing season.
The letter concluded with, “Thus with genuine pride, we commend you on your accomplishments and salute you as a fine young Ohioan.”
After receiving the letter, Patton said she was excited and happy about it.
Her grandma was also ecstatic about it and mentioned that she believes it is more important than Patton recognizes it to be.
Patton truly loves racing, saying the aspect she likes best about racing is it often relaxing, and a chance to remove herself from everything else.
Tony Schumacher, an eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion, is a driver Patton has looked up to her whole life.
Patton has grown up watching Schumacher every year at nationals and now she is out there racing just like Schumacher and is able to be a role model for younger kids.
“Anything is possible,” Patton said about achieving success at a young age.
Patton has shown a work ethic as she takes care of her car without much outside help. She preps the tires, fills the gas tank, and changes the oil. Patton has aspirations to race in the Top Fuel class just like Schumacher.
“She’s off to a great start, loves competition and turning on those win lights,” Spencer said.
Spencer said that as long as Patton continues to do well in school, she will be able to race. Spencer is immensely proud of her granddaughter for being the one to continue the family tradition.
Last weekend, Patton attended the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, and said it was very good and an honor to be there. She was able to go down the track with some of her favorite drivers.
Her first time in attendance, she was just in a car seat with a binkie.
Now, Patton actually drove with the same people she grew up looking up to.
Patton has certainly achieved a lot of success early and with her work ethic and her support system she looks to have a bright future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.