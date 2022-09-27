SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Dozens of basketball players found their basketball shoes and took to the court on Sunday for the Parks Ashtabula Alumni Classic at Lakeside High School.
Emilio Parks, who graduated from Lakeside in 2010 and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. in 2015, has been playing professional basketball around the world for the last seven years.
Parks said he wanted to start giving back to Ashtabula where he grew up and the alumni basketball tournament was the first step in that process.
Parks said he will be evaluating the tournament and improve it each year.
The first challenge was two teams were not able to participate at the last moment. Six teams participated and a seventh was recruited.
After the dust settled, a team of players that graduated from Lakeside, Harvey and Cleveland area schools took away the team trophy, beating an
Edgewood team in the final game.
Parks said he was happy that food vendors set up outside the school, and thanked the Lakeside administration for their assistance in making his dream a reality.
Parks said he wants to have the tournament again next year and hopes to create some kind of program for kids later this year or early in January.
Edgewood graduate Eli Kalil, whose team played in the championship game, was glad to participate.
“The event showcased tons of talent from our county throughout the years — skill sets and athleticism you don’t get in everyday pick up basketball or open gyms,” he said. “The event is a great addition to some longstanding basketball traditions we have already in the county, such as the West Side Shootout and Joe Pete Alumni tournament.
“I hope Emilio brings it back even bigger and better next year.”
Parks said it took two months of preparation
to make the event a reality.
