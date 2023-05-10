Lakeside High School held a meet-and-greet for Andy Oudomlith on Wednesday in the media center.
Oudomlith, a Madison graduate, is the recommended candidate to become the high school’s next athletic director.
If approved at the next Ashtabula Area City Schools board meeting on May 17,
Oudomlith will start on
June 1.
“Andy brings excitement, Andy brings ideas for facilities and community involvement,” said Lisa Newsome, who officially starts her superintendent role on June 1. “He was very impressive in his first interview and has a genuine love for athletics and is familiar with Northeastern Ohio and the CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference].
“I think the board understands the value to have an AD in place to support the student-athletes at Lakeside on many levels.”
Newsome said there were 16 applicants and seven interviewed.
Sean Allgood left the AD position in January. Janie Carey and Jodi Candela are sharing interim duties for the rest of the school year.
Oudomlith is excited to start his new venture.
“I felt like the athletic world is where I was happy,” he said.
Oudomlith played football, wrestled and ran track at Madison. He earned a business management degree from Hiram College and is in the process of getting a Master’s of education administration degree from Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
He has spent last seven years as assistant athletic director for the Painesville City Local Schools.
“I was brought in as a coach and that led to the whole administration side,” Oudomlith said. “When the opportunity came up [at Lakeside], I felt I was ready. I’m glad they chose me to be the next leader for the athletic department.”
Oudomlith said one of his top priorities is establishing relationships with community members, coaches and student-athletes.
“I want to get in here and learn everything, and try to meet as many people as I can,” he said. “There’s a strong administration team here. I want to support the coaches where they need, whether it’s coaches clinics or an educational piece.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the student-athletes and community members.”
Oudomlith and his wife, Stephanie, have two sons: Matthew, age 9, and Moses, 6.
They both attend school in the Painesville Township Schools.
Oudomlith said he has ideas to elevate Lakeside athletic programs.
“Our goals are to support all our teams, incorporate youth programs and the ones we have now, to coach them up,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the district and to get started.”
Newsome has a vested interest in the Lakeside athletic programs not only as the superintendent, but as a parent as well. Dyln, a sophomore and Chase, an eighth grader, are involved in sports.
“We’re focusing on [Oudomlith] being here and the positives going forward and setting him up for success,” she said.
“He’s ready and excited to be an AD. My job is giving him the support he needs.”
