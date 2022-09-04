COLUMBUS — The maligned Ohio State of 2021 was put on the spot early in its top-five game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium to open the season.
On the very first play of the game, Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner found Lorenzo Styles for a modest gain, but Styles broke a tackle and was eventually brought down at the Buckeyes 31.
A 15-yard penalty was tacked on,
and Notre Dame had the ball at the OSU 16.
But the Buckeyes, who were ranked second entering the season, stiffened and held
the Irish to a field goal.
They passed
the first test of
the season in a
21-10 hard-fought win.
The biggest positive was holding Notre Dame at bay (zero points and forcing Notre Dame to punt on its last six possessions in the second half) until the offense started to take control, resulting in 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.
The Buckeyes limited Notre Dame to 253 total yards, and pressured Buchner.
They didn’t always get the sack, three in the game, but made life on Buchner uncomfortable on several occassions.
Now, the Buckeyes didn’t face a typical inferior opponent.
The Irish were a preseason No. 5 rank in the country.
Tight end Michael Mayer is arguably the best at his position in the nation and Buchner certainly showed he can handle his own, especially in a hostile environment.
The Irish, under the direction of former OSU player Marcus Freeman, figure to be in the College Football Playoff conversation the whole season.
Back to the OSU defense, though. This is a big year, especially if OSU has aspirations of being considered a serious national contender.
Just to recap last season, the Buckeyes defense wasn’t good in a 35-28 Week 2 loss to Oregon.
OSU allowed 42 points to eventual Big Ten champion and CFP semifinalists Michigan in a loss.
Then, in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes gave up 45 points to Utah,
ultimately winning
48-45.
OSU has an abundance of talent on offense. The Buckeyes have an abundance of talent on defense.
They just needed someone to put the pieces of the defense puzzle together.
That task was given
to Jim Knowles, formerly of Oklahoma State.
OSU showed that
aggressiveness, quickness, toughness and physicalness which was emphasized in the offseason.
Buckeye defenders heard the negativity about last season.
They heard about being called soft, and were determined to change the narrative.
OSU coach Ryan Day was certainly pleased with the outcome in Game 1, especially allowing just 10 points and 253 total yards against a top-five opponent.
“The front, guys running to the ball, thought you saw what I was talking about leading to before the game, energy, flying to the ball, being decisive,” Day said. “They just kept fighting. I thought the energy was off the charts. They had something to prove,
we all have something to prove.
“They proved they can be tough.”
That doesn’t mean there weren’t areas to improve on, and allowing the big play was a problem.
In addition to the
first play of the game, Buchner found Matt Salerno on a 31-yard reception, although Salerno helped out with an incredible juggling catch.
That set up the Irish’s second-half touchdown, and a 10-7 halftime advantage.
OSU has plenty to work on both sides of the ball, it’s a team game.
The Buckeyes
don’t have to apologize for an 11-point win
over a quality opponent.
It’s the CFP or bust for OSU this season.
The offense underwhelmed at times in the opener, but did enough to win.
The defense stepped up.
The biggest factor this season is their continued improvement as more challenges are on the horizon.
Michael Greco can be reached at mgreco@starbeacon.com
