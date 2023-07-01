Andrew “Andy” Holloman has been around sports his entire life and has a true passion for all sports.
“Andy has always had fun with sports in various capacities,” Holloman’s wife, Carol Holloman said.
Because of his love of sports, he decided to work in the sports world.
Holloman worked his way through school by officiating Ohio High School Athletic Association high school sports.
He was one of 14 individuals to be enshrined in the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame during a recent induction banquet in Columbus.
A news release by the OHSAA read, “The 14 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.”
Holloman is truly thankful for the induction and can’t help but be thankful to the numerous teachers, coaches, friends and colleagues who helped him on his journey.
Holloman is grateful to God, his parents, and family for supporting him along his way.
“This induction into the OHSAA Hall of Fame means the sports community has given Andy confidence in his abilities to act as a role model by officiating with honesty and integrity,” Carol Holloman said.
Holloman has had a rewarding career as an official and encourages others to follow in his footsteps.
He knows it’s tough job, but it is also a rewarding.
“Just have fun,” Holloman often says.
While Holloman has since retired from officiating, it will always be something that will be remembered about him. It was truly something that he loved and looked forward to doing.
With his induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame, his excellence and contributions will never be forgotten.
His family and friends will forever be proud of his accomplishments.
Holloman graduated from Kent State University in 1979 with a bachelor of science in business.
Following school, Holloman used his degree and was able to start his own business, A & J Sports, which was located in Orwell.
With a business to run, Holloman still made time to continue officiating. He continued his career as an OHSAA official by keeping his retail hours around school sports.
“Andy loved playing, watching, talking about, and taking charge in sports,” Carol Holloman said.
Holloman officiated a variety of sports including baseball, softball, and basketball. He was able to officiate two state level baseball and two state level softball games.
In 2012, Holloman was inducted into the Grand Valley Hall of Fame as a business contributor. He also won the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation official of the year.
The induction meant a great deal to Holloman because it meant that his contributions didn’t go unnoticed.
“Andy has served for the Trumbull County Interscholastic Umpires Association [TIUA], the Grand Valley Recreation League and the Grand Valley Community Park board for many years,” Carol Holloman said.
Holloman also taught umpire classes for the TIUA.
A & J Sports specialized in custom printed sportswear, but the business was sold when he suffered a stroke in 2021.
