GENEVA — Members of the ORCO Sportsman’s Association gathered at the Geneva Church of Christ to honor a distinguished member who passed away in January.
John R. Knack Jr. was a long-term member of the ORCO Sportsman’s Association who served the organization diligently. He served in various capacities on the board, represented the club at shooting competitions, and taught many shooting classes to the benefit of the club as well as the community.
Knack proudly served his country as a United States Marine prior to choosing his career. He retired from the Euclid Police Department where he rose to the rank of Captain.
Many of his fellow officers were in attendance with Brian Figueira, Sr. speaking about the honor it was to have been trained by Knack and serving with him.
Knack was a highly-decorated police officer and is still the most highly decorated officer in the history of the Euclid Police Department.
Over the years, Knack developed his shooting skills and became an accomplished marksman.
He earned the highest honors of the “Presidents 100” and “Govornor’s 20.”
Knack was also a two-time National Police Pistol Combat Champion. He passed those skills to many of the ORCO members and others at competitions.
Mike Warner, President of the OROC Sportsman’s Association, presided over the meeting where the membership dedicated their indoor shooting range as the “John Knack Indoor Range.”
The U.S. Marine Corps League presented the colors at the opening of the meeting. Brian Collins, Secretary of ORCO, unveiled a memory plaque that will be displayed in a prominent location at the range located at 5929 N. Ridge Rd. W. Geneva 44041. Also, a sign displaying John Knack Indoor Range will be hung over the entry into the indoor range.
Several members of the Knack Family and friends were in attendance as well. Representing the family were his children: Sharon (Bruce) Fedor, Steve (Jacqueline) Knack, Karen Knack, Gregory (Kristy) Knack and Michael (Debbie) Knack.
