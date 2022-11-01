Optimism is running high at area high schools as boys basketball practices gets started in gyms throughout Ashtabula County.
“It feels like opening day,” Grand Valley boys coach Justin Turk as he ran his team through drills on the first day of practice in Orwell. “We have a lot of positives. A lot of people out.”
The Mustangs worked on various drills at three different spots in the gymnasium, which included a set of drills and then rotated to the next station to learn a new skill set.
Turk said he has a lot of players out for the team and many of them participated in the summer league that was held at GV High School.
The Mustangs have several players over 6-foot-4 and one is his point guard.
In Andover head coach Ryan Shontz is preparing for the long season.
“It’s like standing at the starting line of a marathon. There is so much work,” he said of the season that starts with the first day of practice and usually ends in March.
Shontz also reported a lot of players were out for the team, and said he will make cuts on Wednesday or Thursday. The first day of practice is also a place to set the tone for the season, he said.
“Open gym is pretty relaxed ... and I make sure they know [on the first day] this is not open gym,” Shontz said.
He couldn’t, however, hide his enthusiasm for the upcoming season.
“I am really excited,” Shontz said.
Shontz said the offseason made a huge difference for his team this year.
“They have been in the weight room since the day we lost,” he said.
Shontz said several off the players changed their bodies and came to practice with a different attitude.
The Lakers have a large team both numerically and physically this year with three players in the 6-5 to 6-6” range.
Shontz said Division III Northeast Lakes All-District player Tyler Britton will be a bright spot this season.
Edgewood coach John Bowler said he loves the first couples days of practice as well.
The Warriors started on Saturday and were in full swing with drills and conditioning on Monday evening.
“It feels pretty good. I have been walking around with a smile for two days,” Bowler said.
Bowler said he loves getting back in the gym.
“I have been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said. “I love to teach ... you mold them a little bit and they get better.”
Bowler is also excited for the upcoming season.
“I think it looks good,” he said of a team which has experience.
He said three of those returning players are working extremely hard and setting the tone for the rest of the team.
Bowler said Zach Vencill, Logan Kray and Jacob Ernst are working hard and setting the tone for the season to come.
