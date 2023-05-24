The One Percent Basketball 3 on 3 league is scheduled to open in July at Perry High School.
The league runs Mondays on July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Deadline to sign-up is Sunday. Register is at onepercentbasketball.com
Six teams will be accepted per division.
Divisions include: rising seventh-eighth grade girls; rising 6th grade boys (fifth grade is allowed); rising seventh grade boys and rising eighth-grade boys.
Cost is $400 per team. A minimum of four players and maximum of five.
Eleven games are guaranteed. Tournament play will be on the last Sunday.
For more information, contact Grant Mihalick at 440-812-9449.
