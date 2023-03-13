The Saint Louis women's basketball team will start the NCAA Division I tournament trail in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday.

The Billikens are scheduled to take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Saint Louis (17-17, 10-6 A-10), which earned the Atlantic 10 Conference's automatic NCAA bid by winning the A-10 tournament, is the No. 13 seed in the Seattle 3 Region.

The Billikens, who tied for third in the A-10 after being selected 12th in the league's preseason coaches' poll, enter the NCAA Tournament having won 11 of their last 12 games including victories over second-seeded Rhode Island and top-seeded Massachusetts in the A-10 Championship semifinals and final, respectively.

"We are really excited about our seed and playing in such a historical place that means so much to women's basketball," said Jessica Olmstead, a Conneaut graduate and Saint Louis' Director of Scouting and Program Development. "Tennessee is an exciting match up for us, and an incredible opportunity for our women."

Tennessee (23-11, 13-3 SEC), a member of the Southeastern Conference and ranked 23rd in the most recent Associated Press poll, is the No. 4 seed in Seattle 3. They placed third in the SEC behind only top-10 teams South Carolina and LSU.

The Lady Vols defeated Kentucky and LSU in the SEC tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before falling to defending national champion and NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the final.

The winner of the Saint Louis-Tennessee game faces the winner of the game matching fifth-seeded Iowa State and 12th-seeded Toledo in the round of 32 next Monday.

Tennessee's Kellie Harper is one of only two coaches to guide four different Division I women's programs to the NCAA Tournament — Western Carolina, North Carolina State, Missouri State and Tennessee. The Tennessee alum played on three of the Lady Vols' eight national championship teams.

