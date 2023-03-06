Staff Report
The Saint Louis women’s basketball program are 17-17 on the season.
But the Billikens will compete in the NCAA Women’s Division I tournament, which starts next week, after winning the Atlantic-10 tournament title over the weekend.
Saint Louis, the third, seed, defeated top-seeded UMass 91-85 in the champoinship game to secure its first NCAA tournament bid in program history.
“Really excited to be heading back to the NCAA tournament,” said Conneaut graduate Jessica Olmstead, who is part of the Billkins coaching staff. “What this group of women have been able to accomplish over the course of the season is incredible.”
Olmstead joined the Saint Louis coaching staff in May 2022. She had been coaching at Longwood University in Virginia with Rebecca Tillett.
Tillett was selected as the Billikins head coach in the offseason, and Olmstead joined her in Saint Louis. Olmstead is the team’s director of scouting and program development
Saint Louis has won 11 of its last 12 games and sixth straight. They will learn their seeding, opponent and regional site during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.
“A lot of people are going to hear about our story,” Olmstead said. “I’m so glad because it’s a good one.”
Olmstead joined Longwood’s bench as an assistant coach in May 2018, a tenure that culminated with a conference championship, the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance and the Lancers’ first NCAA Tournament victory last season.
Across the final two seasons, the Lancers went 36-19 and, in addition to this year’s NCAA Tournament, helped Longwood earn a spot in the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2020-21.
Olmstead spent five seasons as Tillett’s assistant at Forest Park from 2008-13, during which she helped Tillett amass three Northwest Region Championships and a pair of Virginia State Tournament appearances at the Woodbridge-based high school.
Olmstead is a 2018 Ashtabula County Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, and spent
six seasons at Forest Park before moving on to C.D. Hylton High School, also in Woodbridge, Va.
She spent three more seasons on the Hylton bench from 2014-17 and was promoted to associate head coach in November 2016.
