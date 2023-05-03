221008-sports-lakekirtfb12

Lakeside's Alex DiSalvatore prepares to throw a pass against Kirtland during a 2022 regular-season game at Lakeside.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The 2023-24 school year will mark the second year of the two-year base enrollment data cycle provided by the Ohio Department of Education. In football, competitive balance data from the previous season is used every year to create a new adjusted enrollment count.

For Ashtabula County teams and Madison, the are no changes from last year.

Lakeside will remain in Division II, Region 5; Geneva and Madison, D-III, Region 9; Edgewood and Jefferson, D-IV, Region 13; Conneaut, D-V, Region 17; Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley, D-VI, Region 21 and Saint John, D-VII, Region 25.

The official start date for practice in the fall is July 31.

Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted starting July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.

There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.

2023 Season Schedule At a Glance

May 15 through July 30: Summer period

July 31: Practice begins

Aug. 14: Season begins

Aug 18: First Friday Night

Oct. 21L Regular season ends

Oct. 22: Playoff qualifiers announced

Oct. 27: Regional playoffs first round

Nov. 3: Regional quarterfinals

Nov. 10-11: Regional semifinals

Nov. 17-18: Regional finals

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

Nov. 24-25: State semifinals

Nov. 30-Dec. 2: State shampionships, Canton

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you