COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.
The 2023-24 school year will mark the second year of the two-year base enrollment data cycle provided by the Ohio Department of Education. In football, competitive balance data from the previous season is used every year to create a new adjusted enrollment count.
For Ashtabula County teams and Madison, the are no changes from last year.
Lakeside will remain in Division II, Region 5; Geneva and Madison, D-III, Region 9; Edgewood and Jefferson, D-IV, Region 13; Conneaut, D-V, Region 17; Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley, D-VI, Region 21 and Saint John, D-VII, Region 25.
The official start date for practice in the fall is July 31.
Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted starting July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.
There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.
2023 Season Schedule At a Glance
May 15 through July 30: Summer period
July 31: Practice begins
Aug. 14: Season begins
Aug 18: First Friday Night
Oct. 21L Regular season ends
Oct. 22: Playoff qualifiers announced
Oct. 27: Regional playoffs first round
Nov. 3: Regional quarterfinals
Nov. 10-11: Regional semifinals
Nov. 17-18: Regional finals
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving
Nov. 24-25: State semifinals
Nov. 30-Dec. 2: State shampionships, Canton
