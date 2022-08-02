The dreaded two-a-day football practices to start the season has moderated over the years, but coaches and players were back on the field Monday during the first official day of practice.
Two-a-day football practices used to be a time for intense conditioning and mental awareness exercises after little contact during the summer. Recent Ohio High School Athletic Association rules allow for more summer contact which adds flexibility for coaches and athletes during the first official day of practice.
Many teams used the last two weeks to get their needed acclimation days, and other allowable direct work with the team.
Some teams continue with the two-a-day practice structure while others have moved on.
First-year Geneva head football coach Don Shymske said the 2020 COVID-19 season led them to think about the best way to use practice time and have gone to one three hour practice followed by a weight training session.
Shymske said the longer one practice option doesn’t seem to be make a difference in how well information is retained by the players.
“On the first day of practice it went pretty smoothly,” he said on Monday while players lifted weights. “We tried to up the conditioning during the summer.”
Shymske added sometimes the production in the second practice of two-a- days was less than intense.
Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna said his team will have a two-hour practice in the afternoon, a supper break from 5-6 p.m. and a second more cerebral session in the evening.
“Every day is at a good pace,” Hanna said of the sessions that mimic the ‘no huddle’ philosophy.
Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said his team had a good start to the season on Monday, but is focusing some on conditioning during the first week.
“We have gone back and forth but they need to be ready for the first game,” he said. “The kids have to get back into shape ... That first day is always a little sloppy.”
Dobran added it can be helpful to have conditioning as a big part of the first week of practice. He said it can help the team to develop a resolve through hard work in difficult circumstances.
“Nobody wants to do this but we have to do it to get better,” he said.
Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said the Dragons were off to good start practicing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The team started with a defensive practice, took a 45 minute break and came back with an offensive practice.
The Dragons took another break followed by team scrimmage drills.
Edwards said his team has a lot of skill players coming back from a strong offensive squad last year.
Saint John coach Robert Dlwgosh said his team had a good first practice and the slightly cooler weather than much of the summer was welcome to the players and coaches.
Dlwgosh said June and July training sessions went much better than other years with most of the 19-to-20-member team attending regularly. The Heralds have only four seniors and a junior to go with the 14 or 15 underclassmen.
