MADISON — Leigh and Dave Drzik walked their son, Hayden out to center court for his senior recognition recently at Madison High School,
Blue Streaks baseball coach Brian Titman, the public address announcer, read a profile on Hayden as well as seniors Jeffrey Smith and Aiden Weber.
Balloons, pictures, standing ovations, smiles were all part of the ceremony.
All of this isn’t new to the Drzik family, as they experienced the same thing nine years ago with their oldest son, Hunter, on the Madison High School football field.
However, this recognition wasn’t done in the evening.
It was done during the morning in front of the entire school during Madison’s ninth annual Project Unify event — a basketball game where the Project Unify team consisting of students with special needs competed against the high school faculty.
Founded in 2014 by then-senior Haley [Azbill] Kunsman, one of Hunter’s classmates, the game was developed to help build an inclusive culture within the school community.
“It is literally the best day of the school year,” Titman said. “It is truly one of the best things we do here.”
According to Titman, who also kept Hayden as a member of his baseball program last season, the fruits of the game have helped build that culture.
“One of the best qualities of this building is how our students treat this group of students,” he said. “They don’t do it because they have to. It is just natural the way they interact with them. It is one of the things I have most admired about our kids.”
For the Drzik family, it has been something that Hayden looks forward to every year.
“The game gives these kids a little bit of normalcy,” Leigh Drzik said. “He is just a kid. This game brings that to light.
“For the parents, having him recognized as a senior is very cool, very special. We are just as proud as we were the night Hunter got recognized.”
Hunter, who was a starting lineman on the Blue Streak football team and later went on to be the long snapper at Walsh University, took the day off work to join his family to celebrate Hayden’s last game.
He wasn’t the only one who joined the occasion.
Many school administrations within the district, along with other family members were in attendance.
The high school choir sang the National Anthem. The student body — all wearing green shirts — lined the student section and formed a tunnel as the team was introduced. and the future Project Unify team from the middle school was in attendance.
“This is truly a student-led event,” Madison Superintendent Angela Smith said. “The adults support it, but it is the students who drive the event.”
Senior Libby Worthy and junior Kelsey Kanith were the student coordinators.
“Once I gave my speech [to open the event], I was able to relax and enjoy everything,” Worthy said. “It is a lot of moving parts that have to come together, but It is the best day, the happiest day of the year, and I’m blessed to be part of it.’
Kanith, who will take over next school year, agreed.
“The kids love it, the teachers love it, and it does bring a bond to the school,” she said.
As far as the game goes, a slow start had both teams tied at 6 at the half.
Project Unify rebounded after halftime, going on a 9-0 run to start the second half behind a basket by junior Aiden Hull, two field goals by Weber, and a three-point play by Drzik.
The faculty made a comeback, highlighted by a half-court shot by junior varsity basketball and baseball coach Taylor Miller, and rallied to take a 18-17 lead with 1:07 to go.
Hull tied the game with a free throw with 47 seconds left, which set the stage for Weber’s basket with 24 seconds left to secure a 20-18 victory and keep Project Unify undefeated in the series.
“I had fun,” Weber said with a smile. “We worked together as a team, we didn’t lose hope, and we beat the teachers.”
