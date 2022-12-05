ASHTABULA — Nine former Ashtabula County football players were inducted into the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club Hall of Fame on Sunday at the Andrus Party Center.
The players shared memories of how football forged relationships, inspired faith and provided life lessons as they built families and careers.
Lee Ranta, of Ashtabula High School, said he appreciated the induction and wished more of his teammates were around to share the honor.
“I miss my football buddies, too many are gone to soon,” he said.
John Wojtowicz, of Conneaut, credited God and his family for success on the football field and in life.
“I am going to give the glory to God who has protected me for 72 years,” he said.
Terry Hill, of Edgewood, congratulated the Jefferson Falcons for their run to the Division IV state semifinal last week at Perry.
“I was able to see all the playoff games and is the most exciting football I have seen,” he said.
Chris Zito accepted the induction for his father, the late Bob Zito, who played for Geneva.
“I know my dad is up in heaving watching,” he said.
He also gave a brief history of his father’s life which included military service and college football.
“My dad is the greatest inspiration in my life. We love him and we miss him,” he said.
Steve Smith, of Grand Valley, thanked his line partners and two running backs that ran for a total of 4,000 yards for the Mustangs. He also thanked the Touchdown Club for putting on the event.
Frank Hall, of Harbor and later a coach at Chardon and Lakeside, said he loves football and urged the high school players to stay connected after they graduate.
“In the winter of 1981, I fell in love with football ... Don’t every lose sight of your players ... Stay a part of their lives,” Hall said.
Dustin Olah, of Jefferson, thanked Jason Root, his high school coach, for his belief in him.
“We had a great team back then,” he said.
Olah also urged the young players to remember the football experiences.
“I promise you, you will remember them like they are yesterday,” he said.
Christian Payne, of Pymatuning Valley High School, also urged the players to stay connected. He said four of his high school teammates are still close friends.
Payne also said the physical sacrifices football players make were worth it.
“I am going to have my fifth spinal surgery and yes I would do it all over again in a second,” he said.
Perry Detore, of Saint John, thanked his family for his success and said he and his wife have been together for more than 40 years and they were homecoming king and queen.
He also encouraged students who had not been to church in a while to give it a try.
“Faith is really important to me,” Detore said.
The hall of fame was initiated in 2004, but the ACTC has been around for 53 years.
