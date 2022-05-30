ASHTABULA — Kelly Prine, a long time softball player and tournament organizer, wanted to start a Memorial Day and honor the players and coaches that have come before him.
The Joe Miller Classic became a reality on Saturday as six teams gathered at Softball City for a coed tournament to start the summer softball season in style.
Prine said Miller got him started playing softball as a 16-year old with a request to join his team more than 40 years ago.
Prine said the tournament will honor a different softball player, coach or administrator each year, highlighting the efforts many have made to keep the sport going in the Ashtabula area.
Several tournaments are scheduled for later in the summer, but the teams braved muddy fields to get out of the house and have some fun on Saturday.
Prine said he was used to playing baseball until Miller’s call to the softball field.
“it’s a little sloppy out there,” Prine said as the first game got underway. “I fell in love with the game.”
Miller said he was honored by Prine’s decision to start the tournament and honor him in its inaugural edition.
“It’s something I never expected,” Miller said.
Miller said he played on at least 20 different teams since he came to Ashtabula in the 1960s from western Pennsylvania.
