In his days running as an Ashtabula Panther, Luke Stecki said he learned to be comfortable being uncomfortable.
“I liked the idea of being sore,” the 1998 graduate said. “I tell the kids that if you’re sore, that means your muscles are tired. If your muscles are tired, that means you’re probably getting better.”
Better is what Stecki wants to make the Lakeside cross country program, a program he took over this fall.
“An opportunity opened up and I thought it would be nice to be a coach where I graduated from,” he said. “The chance to run my own program, I liked the challenge of that.”
To say the Lakeside job is a challenge is probably not an unfair statement.
While other county schools such as Edgewood, Geneva, Grand Valley and others have made trips to the state meet, Lakeside, the biggest school in the county has not.
Stecki wants to change that, but building the type of program he wants to establish does not happen overnight. At the same time, Stecki said he has some kids in his program that understand what it will take.
“I think we have a lot of guys that really want to work,” he said. “Right now we’re going through the process of building the program up and getting our numbers up. Getting guys that want to learn what it takes to train.”
Stecki spent some time working at Edgewood with the middle school program, and said he learned a lot from Warriors varsity coach Steve Hill.
“He actually coached me as a runner for a little while,” Stecki said of his mentor. “He’s been there for a long time so I was able to learn from him a little bit. He also tested me enough to coach the middle school program by myself.”
While at Braden, Stecki worked with current Edgewood sophomore Maddie Crooks, who advanced to the state meet a year ago.
Building a program for a sport like cross country has its own unique challenges. It does not get the fanfare and publicity sports such as football or basketball enjoy. But at the same time, it may be as physically demanding as any varsity sport.
“What we do for practice is what other sports do for punishment,” Stecki said.
Still, the new coach said there’s a lot about the sport that can draw kids in.
“It’s a team sport, but it’s an individual sport,” he said. “Your success or your growth is based on the work that you do. In football or basketball, you may want to score 1,000 points, but you still need someone to get you the ball. Anybody that is willing to do the work can be a great runner.
“You’re not going against anyone else, you’re going against the clock. To me, that is the fairest thing there is. You’re not relying on someone else, your success is based on your times.”
Times for the Lakeside boys this year have reflected the youth of the program. There are no seniors, and just two juniors. At the War on the Shore at Lakeshore Park last month, freshman Wyatt Hamilton was the first Dragon across the line in 33rd place.
The team is young, but that does not bother Stecki. In fact he’s even begun investing in kids much younger than those of the high school team. Aside from serving as varsity coach, Stecki’s also implemented a youth running program that has around 15 participants. Reaching the youth is something Stecki said is crucial to having success.
“To be able to really build a program, that’s what you have to do, especially now with kids having so many things to do,” he said. “There’s no little league for running, no youth football, or volleyball. By the time they are in middle school, kids already know what they’re doing.
“We have quite a few eighth graders coming up and I think we’re gonna be in good shape. Right now, we’re learning how to train, learning what it takes to compete everyday. Learning what it is to be comfortable being uncomfortable. We have an opportunity to grow, and I think we’ll be in good shape going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.