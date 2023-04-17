Typically for David Negin, the month of April means a trip to our Nation's Capital to serve as a chaperone.
It's part of his eighth grade teaching duties and one aspect he said he’s enjoyed for years.
This spring, though, Negin is embarking on a different assignment, one he seems to be equally enjoying.
Negin is head coach of the Madison softball program.
He comes into his new gig with a coaching resume of 33 years, which includes head basketball coach at Madison and Buckeye; boys varsity tennis coach at Elyria (two-time coach of the year); a Little League baseball state championship and several years coaching his daughter’s softball teams.
His daughter, Ally, is now a freshman, and Negin is right there with her to make his varsity softball coaching debut.
At the age of 53, the new coach may be a lot closer to retirement than the day he got started with teaching and coaching, but that’s not stopping him from wanting to insert some youthful enthusiasm into the program he’s now leading.
“My daughter is a ninth grader, I have four more years of teaching," Negin said. "I want to leave a mark here."
Leaving a mark starts with instilling an attitude.
"I want a team that is always positive,” Negin said.
From allowing the players to select their own walk-up music to blaring music from a bluetooth speaker in the dugout (even at away games) to a March trip to Myrtle Beach to just seeing the players connect with each other and build camaraderie, Negin’s first goal is to establish a positive team morale. He said the group of players he has have caught on quickly.
“This is a game that can knock you down,” he said. “We’re still battling that, but we’re way better than we were. It’s a game that is very humbling, but I want the girls here to be very energetic, very positive, very coachable, and hard working. We want to be fundamentally sound and build something that is good to be around.”
Madison is 4-7, as of Tuesday, in a season of ups and downs thus far, and 4-3 since returning from Myrtle Beach. The Blue Streaks are 2-2 in their final season in the Western Reserve Conference.
In an 11-9 loss to Geneva last Thursday, the Blue Streaks trailed 11-5 going to the seventh, but rallied for four runs and had the tying run at second before Geneva escaped with the final out.
The end result was a loss, but it was the type of fight Negin is looking for from his team.
At the same time, Madison downed Edgewood 9-4 recently. The Warriors are 7-2 on the season.
Enthusiasm, and positive encouragement and fun are all on his agenda, but Negin ultimately wants to restore the Blue Streaks program to their past winning tradition.
When the coaching opportunity presented itself, the chance to do just that was what made him jump immediately.
“It is,” Negin said. “Madison has had a rich tradition in softball. I kind of feel like the last few years it’s been waning a bit, though. I didn’t want to see that happen. I wanted to get back into running a program and building it from the ground up. Get the energy back into it.”
As Negin learns in his new job, he said the players in his inaugural season have been great.
“Very much so,” he said. “They’re just a fun group to be around. We went down to Myrtle Beach, the car ride down, the meetings we had in the hotel and just hanging out. They’re just fantastic kids. They’re great representatives of Madison and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
