Young leads Buckeyes past Nittany Lions in Big Ten opener

STATE COLLEGE — Kyle Young scored a team-high 16 points on Sunday to lead Ohio State to a 76-64 road win against Penn State in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Two other Buckeyes joined Young as double-figure scorers.
E.J. Liddell finished with 12 points, while Malaki Branham ended with 11 points. Former Penn State player Jamari Wheeler tallied nine points and nine rebounds for Ohio State.
Penn State's Jalen Pickett paced all scorers with 23 points. Seth Lundy posted a 12-point outing, and John Harrar finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Ohio State shot 50.9% from the field, including connecting on 44.4% of its shots from behind the arc. Penn State shot 45.1% from the field.
Both teams are scheduled to play home games on Wednesday.
OSU takes on Towson and Penn State go against Wagner.
