For Donna Shinault, the chance to take over the Pymatuning Valley volleyball program is the fulfillment of a dream she’s had for quite some time now.
Shinault has been named as the Lakers head coach for the 2021-22 school season, taking the vacancy left by Justin Smith.
She served as an assistant for Smith for the past three seasons.
“I’m very excited,” Shinault said of the opportunity. “Pymatuning is my alma mater and I played volleyball there all four years of high school.
“It’s just awesome being back and having this opportunity to lead the team and I’m looking forward to great things in the future.”
The mother of PV standout Courtney ShinauIt, this will be Shinault’s first varsity head coaching position.
But she’s always stayed connected with the game.
“My daughter played volleyball and thoroughly enjoyed it,” Shinault said. “I don’t want to be away from it.”
Professionally,
Shinault has worked in Ashtabula County at Happy Hearts
for the past three years while
earning her education degree.
On Monday, she was hired for the
next school year as an intervention specialist at PV middle school.
Concerning
volleyball, she has worked with the Grand Valley Junior High program as well as the Junior Olympic program.
Shinault will take over a PV
team with some talent returning and experience from last year’s team which went 16-6 and won
a Division III sectional final, before
falling to top-seeded Columbiana Crestview in a district semifinal.
But she added the team will be leaning on its fair share of youth.
“This season is going to be awfully unique because we have a lot of young setters,” Shinault said. “A lot of my setters graduated and so now I’m looking at sophomores and freshmen that will have to step up for me.
“I still have a lot
of heavy hitters which is going to be
a struggle figuring out where they are going to be hitting from, and their angles and that type of thing.”
The greatest challenge she expects about going from an assistant coach to head coach will be keeping up with the administrative demands.
But, being there for her players is what she most wants to accomplish in her new position.
“I think the most concerning thing is making sure that I have everything done that the OHSAA [Ohio High School Athletic Association] wants to be done,” Shinault said. “I’ve never had to do that before, I’ve always been the assistant. I just want to make sure that
I am available to
give these girls every opportunity that
I can, maybe even
help some of them reach out to college someday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.