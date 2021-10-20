PARKERSBURG [emdash] Millie Gertrude Wichert, 71, of Parkersburg, formerly of Marietta, died October 19, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Millie was born August 7, 1950, in Geneva, OH and was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Kuhn and Margaret P. Weisbarth Hall. Millie was a homemaker …