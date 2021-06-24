Indians place Civale on IL, select contract of Justin Garza

The Cleveland pitching carousel continues.
Starting pitcher Aaron Civale was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger that is expected to keep him out for 4-5 weeks. In his place, Cleveland on Thursday selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Justin Garza.
Garza was drafted by Cleveland twice, first in the 26th round in 2012 and again in the eighth round in 2015, after Garza went to Cal State Fullerton and had reconstructive elbow surgery during his junior year.
Garza this season has posted an ERA of 0.44 with 28 strikeouts compared to 10 walks in 20 1/3 innings with Triple-A Columbus. Across five minor-league seasons, he owns a 4.61 ERA with 309 strikeouts in 320 innings.
Catcher Austin Hedges was also taken off of the concussion injured list. To make room on the active roster for Hedges and the 40-man roster for Garza, catcher Ryan Lavarnway was designated for assignment.
