SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Geneva volleyball coach Annah Haeseler said “speed was their friend” in Tuesday night’s sweep over Lakeside.
Speed, however, was not the only thing the Eagles had going for them in a 25-23, 27-25, 25-18 Chagrin Valley Conference win.
Geneva also benefited from great service, great net play, and an increase in energy as the evening prolonged more and more into their control.
After losing a match to the Dragons earlier this season, a couple of close wins in the first two sets had all of the Eagles feeling pretty confident about returning the favor on the road.
“I was and I hope the rest of our team was because we were scoring more and starting to put more balls down,” Geneva senior Kaitlyn Minarik said. “I think we were just reading their side a lot more and we were communicating very well with where to put the ball.”
At the net, the Eagles were very aggressive on both offense and defense. Minarik, along with sophomore Sydney Park, was being fed all night with sets to hammer away. Defensively, Geneva was tough as well, frustrating the Dragons with several blocked shots at the net.
“We’ve been working on our defense a lot,” Minariki said. “We were trying to take on our offense and push it on them.”
The opening set appeared to be headed to the hosts, as Lakeside had leads of 15-11 and 19-15. But a 4-0 run, capped by a kill from Minarik, got the Eagles back to even at 19.
After a side out, Geneva regained service right back and ran off five straight points, which included an ace from Alex Nugent and two kills by Gianna DeLuca to take control of the set.
In the second set, the Eagles jumped in front early, but Lakeside rallied back to take a 24-23 lead. Geneva answered, though, with the next four points to go up 2-0 in the match.
Haeseler said improved communication and energy were the two biggest differences from the previous match with the Dragons. An assortment of players contributing on offense was a big plus also.
“We have a pretty rounded offense,” she said. “I was looking at stats coming into [tonight]. You look at teams and they have one girl that is way above everyone else. We have a bunch of girls with like 50 kills this season.”
Minarik had a team-best 10 kills, followed by Sydney Park with six. DeLuca and Brooke Richmond combined for 22 assists.
What the stats do not show, though, was Geneva’s ability to keep the Dragons serve reception out of balance and unable to mount much of an attack.
“We wanted to serve tough,” Haeseler said. “Trying to get that first pass out of the system where they only have one option to set it.’
Lakeside coach Stephanie Kubec said serve reception was her team’s biggest problem.
“We couldn’t get an attack because we couldn’t pass the ball,” she said. “We could not serve-receive and we work on that every day. When you can’t pass the ball up to the 10-foot line, you can’t get a hit.”
Chrisjeily Rodriguez had 19 kills, while Halle Chase chipped in with 11.
“We had a rough night, but Geneva played a very clean game,” Kubec said. “It wasn’t like they were super aggressive, but they played a nice clean game. When they made a mistake, they shook it off and came back and that’s something we didn’t do. Their two seniors came up with some great leadership tonight, and we were not smart, we hit it right into their block. Kudos to Geneva, they did a great job.”
Geneva is back in action tonight with a home match vs. Madison. Lakeside hosts Edgewood on Thursday night.
