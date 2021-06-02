PIERPONT [emdash] Timothy A. Hannold, Sr., 52, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at UH-Conneaut Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1968, in Ashtabula, Ohio the son of Walter E. and Doris E. (Fisher) Hannold. Tim was a farm hand and truck driver for several area farms until he was no…