ANAHEIM, Calif. — Progressive Field will soon be wide open to fans.
The Indians announced Tuesday that their ballpark will operate at 100% capacity regarding attendance on June 2. The move follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement last week that he is lifting Ohio health orders related to the coronavirus on the same date.
Masks will be optional to fans attending games starting on June 2. Right now fans must wear masks to gain entry to Progressive Field.
Tickets for all remaining home games will go on sale on May 26 at 10 a.m. on indians.com/Tickets.
June 2 falls on the Indians’ final game of a six-game homestand. The White Sox will be their opponent that day before they hit the road for five games against the Cardinals and Orioles. They return home for seven games against Seattle and Baltimore starting on June 11.
Progressive Field is currently operating at 40% capacity. The Indians have eight home games remaining in May, including a doubleheader against the White Sox on May 31.
The Indians rank 23rd in attendance with 124,972 fans in 17 home dates, averaging 7,351 fans per games.
Progressive Field has not operated at full capacity since the 2019 season. Fans were not allowed to attend games in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.