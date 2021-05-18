ASHTABULA [emdash] Perry M. McNutt, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Perry was born on February 5, 1955 in Conneaut, Ohio the son of Rollin G. and Ellen S. (Antilla) McNutt. He graduated from Ashtabula High School Class of 1973. To say Perry loved trains, would…